Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Hold

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSS. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.83. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

