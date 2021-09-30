Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

