Zacks Investment Research Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Sell

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

