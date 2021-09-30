Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Hold

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

KZR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

