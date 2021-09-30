Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

