Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.64.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $39,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.