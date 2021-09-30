Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

BALY opened at $51.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

