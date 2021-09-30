Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Strong Sell

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $225,695.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 311,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

