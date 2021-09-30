Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Hold

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

