Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Hold

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $48.91.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
