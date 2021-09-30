Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $32,026,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $13,038,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

