Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Hold

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

