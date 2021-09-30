Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Sell

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 18,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $426.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

