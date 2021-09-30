Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

