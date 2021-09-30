Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Hold

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

