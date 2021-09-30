Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce sales of $18.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $16.64 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

