Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

