Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $307.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.39 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,249. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

