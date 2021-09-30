Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.05). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 432.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 40,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.