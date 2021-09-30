Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $78.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,901. The company has a market cap of $235.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

