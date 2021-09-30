Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.86. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

GIII stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,023. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

