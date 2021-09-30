Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.21 million and the lowest is $35.20 million. Zynex posted sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $133.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Zynex has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 million, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zynex by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zynex by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynex by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 259,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zynex by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

