Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. 15,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,900. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.12. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

