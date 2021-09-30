Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report sales of $530.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.