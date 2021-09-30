Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NewAge by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NewAge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

