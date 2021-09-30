Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,165. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.