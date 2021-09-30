Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ABTX opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $781.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

