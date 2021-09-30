Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $267.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

