Zacks: Analysts Expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

