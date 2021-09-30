Zacks: Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $56.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $236.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $225.90 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HONE stock remained flat at $$14.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,852. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $776.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

