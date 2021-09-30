Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $123.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 262,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 170,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.