Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $371.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Shares of SYNA opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.