Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post sales of $530.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.41 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

