Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

SRRK traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

