Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.07 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

