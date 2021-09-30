Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.57 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $214.90. 1,900,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,979. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

