Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. Also, it is benefiting from robust sales momentum in North America, the U.K., and Australia. Meanwhile, Yum Brands has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Also, it continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. This along with a rise in net costs and expenses, and high debt levels remain concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Shares of YUM opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

