Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Shares of DAO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 351,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,628. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

