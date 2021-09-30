Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,399,259 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,259 shares during the period. New Frontier Health comprises about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Frontier Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NFH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,373. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

