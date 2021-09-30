Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 844,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,294,000. ACM Research makes up about 3.5% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.77% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 521.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

