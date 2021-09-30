Yield Guild Games Market Cap Tops $413.18 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00014127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $413.18 million and $86.98 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

