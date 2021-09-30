Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

