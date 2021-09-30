Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,588 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.