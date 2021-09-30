Xponance Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,581 shares of company stock valued at $21,796,444 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.