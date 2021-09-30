Xponance Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

