Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

