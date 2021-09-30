Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 9,230 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

LPLA opened at $159.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.20. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

