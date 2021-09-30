Xponance Inc. Buys 2,263 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 170,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.57.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

