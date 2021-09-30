XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

XPO stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.