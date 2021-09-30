XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPhyto Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for XPhyto Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

