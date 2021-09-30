Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $507.15 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $507.15 or 0.01207666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $974,228.42 and approximately $8,134.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00137969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.73 or 0.99561337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.58 or 0.06857124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.00782679 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

